1997-10
Rooney were a British DIY lo-fi band that released three EPs and three albums between 1997 and 2000. Initially a solo project by Paul Rooney, the project became a gigging band when Colin Cromer and Ian S Jackson joined in 1999 prior to the band's first and only John Peel session that year. Rooney were musically reminiscent of lo-fi contemporaries such as Arab Strap, Casiotone for the Painfully Alone, Spare Snare, early Sebadoh and early Pavement, and northern English post-punk (particularly The Fall). The band's approach to lyrics — the deadpan delivery of absurdly banal descriptions of insignificant objects and events — is, however, quite unique.
Touts - Peel Session 30/05/1999
Used To It - Peel Session 30/05/1999
Last played on
