Collide is an American music duo founded in 1992, in Los Angeles, California, United States, that has incorporated elements of trip hop, synthpop and music from the Middle East into their sound.

The name comes from the 'collision' of musical styles, primarily the ethereal vocals provided by kaRIN and the electronic music provided by Statik. Collide's debut album, Beneath the Skin, was released in 1996, followed by a remix album, Distort, in 1998 containing remixes by artists such as Kneel Cohn of the bands Spirits In Sin and The Dead Stars On Hollywood. Dissatisfied with the music industry, Collide started their own record label, Noiseplus Music, and in 2000, they released their second studio album, Chasing the Ghost.

Three years later, they released their third studio album, Some Kind of Strange. The following year, the band released another remix album, Vortex, containing remixes by numerous remix artists, including Charlie Clouser. Joining kaRIN and Statik this time around, and for their first live performances a little later in the year, were Scott Landes (guitar), Rogerio Silva (guitar), Chaz Pease (drums), and Kai Kurosawa (Warr guitars/bass).