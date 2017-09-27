John Lanigan
John Lanigan Tracks
Boris Godunov - Prologue
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Boris Christoff, Ana Alexeyeva, John Lanigan, Sofia National Opera Chorus, Paris Conservatoire Concert Society Orch & André Cluytens
Peter Grimes, Act 2: "Fool to let it come to this!; People!... No I will speak!"
Benjamin Britten
Peter Grimes, Act 2: "Fool to let it come to this!; People!... No I will speak!"
Peter Grimes, Act 2: "Fool to let it come to this!; People!... No I will speak!"
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1975: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-03T09:59:40
3
Sep
1975
Proms 1973: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1973-07-22T09:59:40
22
Jul
1973
Proms 1971: Prom 03
Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
1971-07-26T09:59:40
26
Jul
1971
Proms 1970: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
1970-09-06T09:59:40
6
Sep
1970
Proms 1965: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1965-07-19T09:59:40
19
Jul
1965
