Dingle Yandell
Dingle Yandell Tracks
Israel in Egypt - oratorio (original 1739 version) - Part 3
George Frideric Handel
Choir
Israel in Egypt - oratorio (original 1739 version) - Part 2
George Frideric Handel
Choir
Israel in Egypt, oratorio - Part 1
George Frideric Handel
Choir
Israel in Egypt (Proms 2017)
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 (Pt 1 No 8, Grosse Herr)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Performer
Last played on
Der Einsame, D800
Franz Schubert
Performer
Last played on
What power art thou? (from King Arthur, Z628)
Les Inventions, Patrick Ayrton, Henry Purcell & Dingle Yandell
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 23: Handel - Israel in Egypt
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-01T09:32:54
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 23: Handel - Israel in Egypt
Royal Albert Hall
