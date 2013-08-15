High PlacesFormed 2006
High Places
2006
High Places Biography (Wikipedia)
High Places is a band originating from Brooklyn, New York, recently relocated to Los Angeles, California. The band is a duo comprising multi-instrumentalist Rob Barber and vocalist Mary Pearson.
High Places Tracks
The Tree With The Lights In It
High Places
The Tree With The Lights In It
The Tree With The Lights In It
Sophia
High Places
Sophia
Sophia
Vision's The First
High Places
Vision's The First
Vision's The First
