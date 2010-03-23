We Are the FallenFormed 2009
We Are the Fallen
2009
We Are the Fallen Biography (Wikipedia)
We Are the Fallen is an American-Irish gothic metal band consisting of former American Idol contestant Carly Smithson, Marty O'Brien and former Evanescence members Ben Moody, John LeCompt and Rocky Gray. The band's name is an allusion to Evanescence's 2003 album Fallen. In a Los Angeles Times interview, co-founder of Evanescence, Ben Moody, said that We Are the Fallen differs from Evanescence in that "everyone is equal" and that it has "more energy than Evanescence could ever muster". He also stated, "We cannot try to be who we are. If there is some similarity in sound, it's because that genre was created by us."
