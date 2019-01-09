Fedde Le GrandBorn 7 September 1977
Fedde Le Grand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br52f.jpg
1977-09-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ffa93e03-f6c5-4d78-b0d5-07d0d6de46aa
Fedde Le Grand Biography (Wikipedia)
Fedde Le Grand (born 7 September 1977) is a Dutch house DJ and record producer from Utrecht. In 2006 his single "Put Your Hands Up For Detroit" (UK/US) / "Put Your Hands Up 4 Detroit" (Europe, excluding the UK) reached the top five on the Dutch Top 40, number one in the United Kingdom and spent five weeks on the dance charts in Spain.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fedde Le Grand Tracks
Sort by
Put Your Hands Up For Detroit
Fedde Le Grand
Put Your Hands Up For Detroit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwd8p.jpglink
Put Your Hands Up For Detroit
Last played on
Let Me Think About It
Ida Corr
Let Me Think About It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52f.jpglink
Let Me Think About It
Last played on
The Creeps
Camille Jones
The Creeps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52f.jpglink
The Creeps
Last played on
Coco's Miracle (Club Mix)
Fedde Le Grand
Coco's Miracle (Club Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52f.jpglink
Coco's Miracle (Club Mix)
Last played on
Let Me Think About It (Celebration Mix)
Ida Corr
Let Me Think About It (Celebration Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52f.jpglink
Let Me Think About It (Celebration Mix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Fedde le Grand
Ministry of Sound, London, UK
Fedde Le Grand Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist