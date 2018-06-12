Jackson C. FrankBorn 2 March 1943. Died 3 March 1999
Jackson C. Frank
1943-03-02
Jackson C. Frank Biography (Wikipedia)
Jackson Carey Frank (March 2, 1943 – March 3, 1999) was an American folk musician. He released his first and only eponymous album in 1965, produced by Paul Simon. After the release of the record, Frank was plagued by a series of personal issues, and was diagnosed with schizophrenia and protracted depression that prevented him from maintaining his career.
Frank spent his later life homeless and destitute, and died in 1999 of pneumonia. Though he only released one record, he has been cited as an influence by many singer-songwriters, including Paul Simon, Sandy Denny, Bert Jansch and Nick Drake. Rolling Stone journalist David Fricke called Frank "one of the best forgotten songwriters of the 1960s."
Jackson C. Frank Tracks
Blues Run The Game
Jackson C. Frank
Blues Run The Game
Blues Run The Game
Blues Run the Game (Peel Session)
Jackson C. Frank
Blues Run the Game (Peel Session)
Blues Run the Game (Peel Session)
Kimbie
Jackson C. Frank
Kimbie
Kimbie
Yellow Walls
Jackson C. Frank
Yellow Walls
Yellow Walls
My Name Is Carnival
Jackson C. Frank
My Name Is Carnival
My Name Is Carnival
Just Like Anything (Radio 1 session 9.10.68)
Jackson C. Frank
Just Like Anything (Radio 1 session 9.10.68)
Blues Run the Game (Radio 1 session 9.10.68)
Jackson C. Frank
Blues Run the Game (Radio 1 session 9.10.68)
You Never Wanted Me
Jackson C. Frank
You Never Wanted Me
You Never Wanted Me
Cryin' Like A Baby
Jackson C. Frank
Cryin' Like A Baby
Cryin' Like A Baby
Goodbye (To My Loving You)
Jackson C. Frank
Goodbye (To My Loving You)
Goodbye (To My Loving You)
Stitch In Time
Jackson C. Frank
Stitch In Time
Stitch In Time
China Blue
Jackson C. Frank
China Blue
China Blue
Here Comes The Blues
Jackson C. Frank
Here Comes The Blues
Here Comes The Blues
Don't Look Back
Jackson C. Frank
Don't Look Back
Don't Look Back
Milk and Honey
Sandy Denny
Milk and Honey
Milk and Honey
