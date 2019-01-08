Talal Qureshi
Talal Qureshi
Talal Qureshi Biography (Wikipedia)
Talal Qureshi is a Pakistani record producer, singer and songwriter. In addition to being a solo musician, he is one half of the duo SNKM with Adil Omar.
Talal Qureshi Tracks
Aag
Naseebo Lal
Aag
Aag
No Time (Asian Network Karachi Session, 14 Nov 2018)
Talal Qureshi
No Time (Asian Network Karachi Session, 14 Nov 2018)
No Time (Asian Network Karachi Session, 14 Nov 2018)
Performer
Jawab De (Asian Network Karachi Session, 14 Nov 2018)
Talal Qureshi
Jawab De (Asian Network Karachi Session, 14 Nov 2018)
Jawab De (Asian Network Karachi Session, 14 Nov 2018)
Performer
Jungli Jungle
Talal Qureshi
Jungli Jungle
Jungli Jungle
