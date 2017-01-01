BONNIE PINKBorn 16 April 1973
Kaori Asada (浅田 香織 Asada Kaori, born 16 April 1973), known by her stage name Bonnie Pink, is a Japanese singer-songwriter and musician. She writes and composes all her songs, and plays guitar and piano. Asada has said that the name Bonnie Pink is random and has no special meaning; she chose it because it was easy to remember and because she thought the words were cute together. Aside from her native Japanese, she is also fluent in speaking English, Korean and Chinese.
