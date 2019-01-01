George FitzGerald
George FitzGerald is an English electronic musician.
FitzGerald was an employee at the London record store Black Market Records in the mid-2000s, and began issuing records of his own after relocating to Berlin in 2010. He issued singles and EPs on the labels Hotflush, Aus Music, and Hypercolour in the early 2010s and signed with Double Six Recordings in 2013. In 2015, he issued his first full-length album for that label, which included appearances from vocalists Lawrence Hart and Boxed In.
Upcoming Events
29
Mar
2019
George Fitzgerald, PBR Streetgang, Annie Mac, DJ Koze, DJ Seinfeld, Paul Woolford, Special Request, Catz 'n' Dogz, Mafalda and Anu
Printworks London, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebp8q9/acts/abw38g
Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza
2013-08-02T09:49:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01dnpww.jpg
2
Aug
2013
Ibiza: 2013
Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza
