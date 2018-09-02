Great Good Fine Ok (abbreviated GGFO) is an American synthpop duo based in New York City, United States. The band was founded by Jon Sandler and Luke Moellman in 2013. Although both grew up in Upstate New York (Jon in Niskayuna and Luke in Saratoga Springs), they only met when living around the corner from each other in Brooklyn, NY. In 2013 the duo released the song "You're The One For Me". Its overwhelming online popularity resulted in the song reaching #1 on Hype Machine twice in one month. Soon after their first seven shows at SXSW in the spring of 2013, the band signed with Neon Gold Records/Epic Records and Transgressive Records/Warner/Chappell Music publishing.