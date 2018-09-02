Great Good Fine Ok
Great Good Fine Ok
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n5x5z.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff9f99d4-aa42-4c82-a7c7-9157a3cbb5ba
Great Good Fine Ok Biography (Wikipedia)
Great Good Fine Ok (abbreviated GGFO) is an American synthpop duo based in New York City, United States. The band was founded by Jon Sandler and Luke Moellman in 2013. Although both grew up in Upstate New York (Jon in Niskayuna and Luke in Saratoga Springs), they only met when living around the corner from each other in Brooklyn, NY. In 2013 the duo released the song "You're The One For Me". Its overwhelming online popularity resulted in the song reaching #1 on Hype Machine twice in one month. Soon after their first seven shows at SXSW in the spring of 2013, the band signed with Neon Gold Records/Epic Records and Transgressive Records/Warner/Chappell Music publishing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Great Good Fine Ok Tracks
Sort by
Deeper In Love (feat. Great Good Fine Ok)
Barely Alive
Deeper In Love (feat. Great Good Fine Ok)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356gr1.jpglink
Deeper In Love (feat. Great Good Fine Ok)
Last played on
Real Love
LA Riots
Real Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5x5z.jpglink
Real Love
Last played on
Not Going Home
Great Good Fine Ok
Not Going Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5x5z.jpglink
Not Going Home
Last played on
Let You Go (T-Mass Remix) (feat. Great Good Fine Ok)
The Chainsmokers
Let You Go (T-Mass Remix) (feat. Great Good Fine Ok)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j3t6l.jpglink
Let You Go (T-Mass Remix) (feat. Great Good Fine Ok)
Last played on
Let You Go (feat. Great Good Fine Ok)
The Chainsmokers
Let You Go (feat. Great Good Fine Ok)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bw80p.jpglink
Let You Go (feat. Great Good Fine Ok)
Last played on
Without You
Great Good Fine Ok
Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5x5z.jpglink
Without You
Last played on
You're The One For Me (Lm Radio Mix)
Great Good Fine Ok
You're The One For Me (Lm Radio Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5x5z.jpglink
You're The One For Me (Lm Radio Mix)
Last played on
You're The One For Me
Great Good Fine Ok
You're The One For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0291x52.jpglink
You're The One For Me
Last played on
Great Good Fine Ok Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist