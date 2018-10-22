The SlitsUK punk band. Formed 1976. Disbanded 2010
The Slits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04psn6h.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff9ef2ef-73a6-496c-8528-4b12b21afbfd
The Slits Biography (Wikipedia)
The Slits were a British post-punk band formed in London in 1976 by members of the groups The Flowers of Romance and The Castrators. The group's early line-up consisted of Ari Up (Ariane Forster) and Palmolive (a.k.a. Paloma Romero, who played briefly with Spizzenergi and later left to join The Raincoats), with Viv Albertine and Tessa Pollitt replacing founding members Kate Korus and Suzy Gutsy. Their 1979 debut album, Cut, has been called one of the defining releases of the post-punk era.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Slits Performances & Interviews
The Slits Tracks
Sort by
I Heard It Through The Grapevine
The Slits
I Heard It Through The Grapevine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn6h.jpglink
Typical Girls
The Slits
Typical Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn6h.jpglink
Typical Girls
Last played on
Earthbeat
The Slits
Earthbeat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn6h.jpglink
Earthbeat
Last played on
Instant Hit
The Slits
Instant Hit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn6h.jpglink
Instant Hit
Last played on
Newtown
The Slits
Newtown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn6h.jpglink
Newtown
Last played on
So Tough
The Slits
So Tough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn6h.jpglink
So Tough
Last played on
(I Heard It Through The) Grapevine
The Slits
(I Heard It Through The) Grapevine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn6h.jpglink
(I Heard It Through The) Grapevine
Last played on
FM
The Slits
FM
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn6h.jpglink
FM
Last played on
Vindictive (Radio 1 Session,19 Sep 1977)
The Slits
Vindictive (Radio 1 Session,19 Sep 1977)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn6h.jpglink
Vindictive (Radio 1 Session,19 Sep 1977)
Shoplifting (Radio 1 Session,19 Sep 1977)
The Slits
Shoplifting (Radio 1 Session,19 Sep 1977)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn6h.jpglink
Shoplifting (Radio 1 Session,19 Sep 1977)
Love And Romance (Radio 1 Session,19 Sep 1977)
The Slits
Love And Romance (Radio 1 Session,19 Sep 1977)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn6h.jpglink
Spend Spend Spend
The Slits
Spend Spend Spend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn6h.jpglink
Spend Spend Spend
Last played on
Earthbeat / Wedding Song (Radio 1 Session, 12 Oct 1981)
The Slits
Earthbeat / Wedding Song (Radio 1 Session, 12 Oct 1981)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn6h.jpglink
Animal Space/Spacier
The Slits
Animal Space/Spacier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn6h.jpglink
Animal Space/Spacier
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Slits
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1979
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewv2fx
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1979-06-21T10:20:50
21
Jun
1979
Glastonbury: 1979
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest The Slits News
The Slits Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist