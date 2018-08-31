Noah Bendix-BalgleyBorn 1984
Noah Bendix-Balgley
1984
Noah Bendix-Balgley Biography (Wikipedia)
Noah Bendix-Balgley (born 1984) is an American classical violinist. He is currently First Concertmaster with the Berliner Philharmoniker. He served as concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra from 2011 to 2014.
Noah Bendix-Balgley Tracks
Invention No.8 in F major BWV779
Johann Sebastian Bach
Invention No.6 in E major BWV777
Johann Sebastian Bach
Traditional Klezmer medley
Träd
