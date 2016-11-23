Earle HagenTV & film composer. Born 9 July 1919. Died 26 May 2008
Earle Hagen
1919-07-09
Earle Hagen Biography (Wikipedia)
Earle Harry Hagen (July 9, 1919 – May 26, 2008) was an American composer who created music for movies and television. His best-known TV themes include those for Make Room for Daddy, The Dick Van Dyke Show, I Spy, That Girl and The Mod Squad. He is also remembered for co-writing and whistling "The Fishin' Hole", the melody of the main theme to The Andy Griffith Show; writing the instrumental song "Harlem Nocturne" used as the theme to television's Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer; and co-writing the theme song to Tim Conway's Western comedy Rango.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Earle Hagen Tracks
Over The Wall
Earle Hagen
Over The Wall
Over The Wall
I Spy
Earle Hagen
I Spy
I Spy
