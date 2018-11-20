MomusScottish singer/songwriter. Born 11 February 1960
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960-02-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff9c106f-e342-4543-a376-776e08121f69
Nicholas "Nick" Currie (born 11 February 1960), more popularly known under the artist name Momus (after the Greek god of mockery), is a Scottish songwriter, author, blogger, and former journalist for Wired.
For over thirty years he has been releasing albums on labels in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan. In his lyrics and his other writing he makes seemingly random use of decontextualized pieces of continental (mostly French) philosophy, and has built up a personal world he says is "dominated by values like diversity, orientalism, and a respect for otherness."
Momus Tracks
Situation Comedy Blues
Situation Comedy Blues
The Death Of Empedokles
The Death Of Empedokles
A Complete History Of Sexual Jealousy (Parts 17-24)
Last Of The Window Cleaners
Marquis Of Sadness
Marquis Of Sadness
The Hairstyle Of The Devil
The Hairstyle Of The Devil
The Gatecrasher
The Gatecrasher
The Homosexual
The Homosexual
Old Friend, New Flame
Old Friend, New Flame
Jeff Koons
Jeff Koons
Bibliotek
Bibliotek
System Of Usher
System Of Usher
The Drowned Girl
The Drowned Girl
In The Sanatorium
In The Sanatorium
Morality Is Vanity
Morality Is Vanity
Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous
A Complete History Of Sexual Jealousy Parts 17-24
I Was A Maoist Intellectual
I Was A Maoist Intellectual
Don't Stop The Night
Don't Stop The Night
Shaftesbury Avenue
Shaftesbury Avenue
Evil Genius
Evil Genius
Song In Contravention
Song In Contravention
I Ate A Girl Right Up
I Ate A Girl Right Up
Bishonen
Bishonen
Spacewalk
Spacewalk
Hippopotamus
Hippopotamus
Cockle Pickers
Cockle Pickers
Bubble Music
Bubble Music
Eleven Executioners
Eleven Executioners
