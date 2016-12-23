James Lord PierpontBorn 25 April 1822. Died 5 August 1893
James Lord Pierpont
1822-04-25
James Lord Pierpont Biography (Wikipedia)
James Lord Pierpont (April 25, 1822 – August 5, 1893) was a New England-born songwriter, arranger, organist, and composer, best known for writing and composing "Jingle Bells" in 1857, originally entitled "The One Horse Open Sleigh". He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and died in Winter Haven, Florida. His composition "Jingle Bells" has become synonymous with the Christmas holiday and is one of the most performed and most recognizable songs in the world.
