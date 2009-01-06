The Eyes of a Traitor were an English metalcore band from Harpenden, Hertfordshire, formed in the summer of 2006. The band consists of vocalist Jack Delany; guitarists Tim George, Tom Hollings and Matthew Pugh; and drummer Sam Brennan. There have been numerous line-up changes within the band, mainly due to members wishing to pursue education. According to the band, its name derives from a conversation the band members had whilst watching the Star Wars saga.

They have released two extended plays, and two full-length studio albums. Their debut EP By Sunset was released in November 2007 after writing and recording it earlier that year. In 2007, they signed with Listenable Records and then released their debut album, A Clear Perception, on the record label in 2009. Their second studio album, Breathless, was released in July 2010 after featuring a different line-up, maintaining only the vocalist and drummer of the band as original members. In 2011, they independently released and distributed a second EP, The Disease EP, through live shows. The band was in the process of recording their third studio album; however declared their hiatus on 20 November 2011.