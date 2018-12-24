Neil Hannon
1970-11-07
Neil Hannon Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Neil Anthony Hannon (born 7 November 1970) is a Northern Irish singer and songwriter. He is the creator and front man of the chamber pop group The Divine Comedy, and is the band's sole constant member. Hannon wrote the theme tunes for the television sitcoms Father Ted and The IT Crowd.
Neil Hannon Performances & Interviews
- David Bowie Prom in 3 minuteshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0431j3x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0431j3x.jpg2016-07-30T08:57:00.000ZWith Neil Hannon, Amanda Palmer, John Cale, Conor O’Brien, Marc Almond, Paul Buchanan, Anna Calvi and the musicians' collective s t a r g a z e conducted by André de Ridder.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0431k8w
David Bowie Prom in 3 minutes
- Who has Neil Hannon named his horses after?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s7k88.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s7k88.jpg2016-04-26T08:07:00.000ZThe Divine Comedy's frontman updates Chris on his idyllic life in Ireland and the band's plans for this year.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03s7w26
Who has Neil Hannon named his horses after?
- Neil Hannon talks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01txjnf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01txjnf.jpg2014-03-13T15:55:00.000ZModern day Renaissance man Neil Hannon drops by to talk about his latest projects.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01txjpb
Neil Hannon talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
Neil Hannon Tracks
Hark The Herald Angel Sing
Neil Hanon
Hark The Herald Angel Sing
Hark The Herald Angel Sing
Performer
Last played on
Charmed Life
Neil Hannon
Charmed Life
Charmed Life
Last played on
Love Don't Roam
Neil Hannon
Love Don't Roam
Love Don't Roam
Last played on
Tonight We Fly (6 Music Session, 16 Dec 2016)
Neil Hannon
Tonight We Fly (6 Music Session, 16 Dec 2016)
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (6 Music Session, 16 Dec 2016)
Neil Hannon
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (6 Music Session, 16 Dec 2016)
Gloria
Neil Hannon
Gloria
Gloria
Last played on
Catherine The Great
Neil Hannon
Catherine The Great
Catherine The Great
Last played on
This Is Not America
s t a r g a z e
This Is Not America
This Is Not America
Last played on
Station to Station
s t a r g a z e
Station to Station
Station to Station
Last played on
This is Not America (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Elf Kid
This is Not America (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
This is Not America (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Last played on
Station to Station (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Neil Hannon
Station to Station (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Station to Station (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Last played on
The Booklover
The Divine Comedy
The Booklover
The Booklover
Last played on
Hark! The herald angels sing
Neil Hannon
Hark! The herald angels sing
Hark! The herald angels sing
Last played on
To Our Fathers In Distress (extract)
Neil Hannon
To Our Fathers In Distress (extract)
To Our Fathers In Distress (extract)
Last played on
30th of January
Neil Hannon
30th of January
30th of January
Last played on
Song For Ten
Neil Hannon
Song For Ten
Song For Ten
Last played on
A Lady of a Certain Age
Neil Hannon
A Lady of a Certain Age
A Lady of a Certain Age
Last played on
At the Indie Disco
Neil Hannon
At the Indie Disco
At the Indie Disco
Last played on
The Certainty Of Chance
Neil Hannon
The Certainty Of Chance
The Certainty Of Chance
Mother Dear
Neil Hannon
Mother Dear
Mother Dear
Songs Of Love
Neil Hannon
Songs Of Love
Songs Of Love
Trafalgar
Neil Hannon
Trafalgar
Trafalgar
Last played on
Songs of Love (theme from Father Ted)
Neil Hannon
Songs of Love (theme from Father Ted)
Songs of Love (theme from Father Ted)
Last played on
Indie Disco
Neil Hannon
Indie Disco
Indie Disco
Last played on
So Long and Thanks for all the Fish, from The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy
Neil Hannon
So Long and Thanks for all the Fish, from The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy
