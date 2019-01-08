Shuggie OtisBorn 30 November 1953
Shuggie Otis
1953-11-30
Shuggie Otis Biography
Shuggie Otis (born Johnny Alexander Veliotes, Jr.; November 30, 1953) is an American singer-songwriter, recording artist, and multi-instrumentalist.
Otis's composition "Strawberry Letter 23" (as recorded by The Brothers Johnson) topped the Billboard R&B chart and reached #5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1977. He also achieved commercial success with his 1974 single "Inspiration Information" (from the album of the same name), reaching #56 on the R&B chart.
Shuggie Otis Tracks
Shuggie Otis Tracks
Sweet Thang
Inspiration Information
Strawberry Letter 23
Ice Cold Daydream
Me And My Woman
Walkin' Down The Country
Aht Uh Mi Hed
Happy House
Sparkle City
Someone's Always Singing
Pling!
Pot Likker (feat. Shuggie Otis)
Bootie Cooler
Picture Of Love (Live In Williamsburg)
