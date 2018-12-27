Dorothee MieldsGerman soprano. Born 1971
Dorothee Mields
1971
Erhöre mich, wenn ich rufe, SWV 289
Heinrich Schütz
Ein Kind ist uns geboren, SWV 302
Heinrich Schütz
Vom Himmel hoch, o Engel kommt
Trad.
Ach bittrer Winter
Trad.
Die angenehme Nachtigall (Ulysses)
Reinhard Keiser
Wiegenlied an eine Mutter
Friedrich Hollaender
Vanitas! Vanitatum Vanitas!
Heinrich Isaac
Excerpts from Act One of La Liberazione di Ruggiero
Francesca Caccini
O Fröhliche Stunden, BuxWV 84
Dieterich Buxtehude
O Fröhliche Stunden BuxWV 84
Dieterich Buxtehude
Quemadmodum desiderat cervus BuxWV 92
Dieterich Buxtehude
Ismene (Son rosignolo)
Pietro Torri
Herr Jesu Christ, wahr' Mensch und Gott BWV 127: Die Seele ruht in Jesu Handen
Johann Sebastian Bach
Am Neuen Jahre
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Chopin: 17 Polish Songs, Op 74 (Sliczny chlopiec)
Frédéric Chopin
Ich bin vergnugt mit meinem Glucke (Aria) from Cantata no. 84 BWV.84
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in B minor BWV.232
Johann Sebastian Bach
Gott der Hoffnung erfulle euch - cantata [formerly attrib. Bach as BWV.218]
Georg Philipp Telemann
Gramachree (from Scottish Folk Songs)
Joseph Haydn
Uns ist ein Kind Geoboren (Unto us a child is born) [formerly attributed to J S Bach as BWV 142]
Henning Voss, Ralph Grobe, Alsfelder Vokalensemble, Johann Kuhnau, Wolfgang Helbich, Dorothee Mields & Henning Kaiser
In bel giardino
Giovanni Valentini
Il combattimento di Tancredi e Clorinda
Claudio Monteverdi
Il Monteverde from 'Affetti musicali op 1'
Biagio Marini
