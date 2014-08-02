George PegramBorn 5 August 1911. Died 12 September 1974
George Pegram
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1911-08-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff8f87ef-eac6-4bcd-8071-7453e83e31ad
George Pegram Tracks
Sort by
Will The Circle Be Unbroken
George Pegram
Will The Circle Be Unbroken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Because
George Pegram
Just Because
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Because
In The Sweet By And By
George Pegram
In The Sweet By And By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Sweet By And By
George Pegram Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist