TearjerkerFormed 2006
Tearjerker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff8ca407-718a-43c6-ad2d-7063b3be250f
Tearjerker Biography (Wikipedia)
Tearjerker is a Canadian indie rock band based in Toronto, consisting of Micah Bonte (vocals, guitar), Trevor Hawkins (drums, samples, production), and Taylor Shute (guitar, bass, vocals, keyboards).
The band's music has been described as 'shoegaze' and 'dream pop'.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tearjerker Tracks
Sort by
Hand
Tearjerker
Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hand
Last played on
Tearjerker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist