Brittany Haas is an American fiddle player, who also sometimes sings and plays the banjo. She is maybe best known as a member of the Boston-based alternative bluegrass band, Crooked Still, which is currently on hiatus. She is a regular performer on Live From Here. She tours with the Haas Marshall Walsh and Haas Kowert Tice trios, and participates in many international fiddlecamps, including the Ossipee Valley Music Festival. As of 2018, she is a member of Hawktail, which includes Kowert and Tice, as well as mandolinist Dominic Leslie.