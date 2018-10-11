The AccidentalsIndie folk band. Formed 2012
The Accidentals
2012
The Accidentals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Accidentals are an American musical band, formed in Traverse City, Michigan, United States in 2012, by Savannah Buist and Katie Larson, joined by percussionist Michael Dause in 2014. The group features an eclectic blend of indie folk, pop, jazz, bluegrass, rock, classical, and other genres, utilizing a wide variety of instruments that reflect the group's orchestral roots and electronic influences. As of 2018, they have released three full-length albums, one EP, and one live album.
The Accidentals Tracks
Odyssey
