Boom Shaka was a pioneering kwaito music group from South Africa, consisting of Junior Sokhela, Lebo Mathosa, Theo Nhlengethwa and Thembi Seete. Their first album was produced in 1994. Boom Shaka's first single "It's About Time" was released in 1993. This track (and others by Boom Shaka) can be found on Stern's Music website (http://www.sternsmusic.com/discography_detailed/665). Boom Shaka became one of the most successful bands of the mid-1990s in South Africa and their music became the soundtrack for many young people in the newly democratic South Africa. Boom Shaka was able to break into the international market and achieved success outside of South Africa in London among other places.

Boom Shaka, being one of the leading kwaito groups in South Africa, has an extreme effect on youth audiences throughout the country. To begin, Boom Shaka was purposefully put together to appeal to a youth audience by presenting a new sound and a new style. Today, they are continually sweeping the charts and propelling in the youth audiences due to their distinctive sound, visual style, and dance moves. Boom Shaka is known for creating popular and distinctive kwaito dance moves such as "Chop di Grass". "Chop di grass" pays homage to the men who mow the grass during the construction of highways. This dancing is said to come from traditional African dance moves, continuing to make kwaito a unique and localised South African music genre. For example, they say that their dancing comes from an urban dance of Zaire called the Kwasa Kwasa. These sexy kwaito dance moves add to their popularity. This uniqueness is propelling Boom Shaka's music in the youth radio charts and on a global level as well.1