Sylvie VartanBorn 15 August 1944
Sylvie Vartan
1944-08-15
Sylvie Vartan Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylvie Vartan (born Sylvie Georges Vartanian; 15 August 1944) is a Bulgarian-French singer and actress. She is known as one of the most productive and tough-sounding yé-yé artists. Her performances often featured elaborate show-dance choreography, and she made many appearances on French and Italian TV. Yearly shows with then-husband Johnny Hallyday attracted full houses at the Olympia and the Palais des congrès de Paris throughout the 1960s and mid-1970s. In 2004, after a break in performances, she began recording and giving concerts of jazz ballads in francophone countries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sylvie Vartan Tracks
Par Amour, Par Pitié
Sylvie Vartan
Par Amour, Par Pitié
Par Amour, Par Pitié
Last played on
Il Faut Trouver Son Coin De Ciel
Sylvie Vartan
Il Faut Trouver Son Coin De Ciel
Il Faut Trouver Son Coin De Ciel
Last played on
Tout Les Gens
Sylvie Vartan
Tout Les Gens
Tout Les Gens
Last played on
Cri De Ma Vie
Sylvie Vartan
Cri De Ma Vie
Cri De Ma Vie
Last played on
Tous Mes Copains
Sylvie Vartan
Tous Mes Copains
Tous Mes Copains
Last played on
Ne t'en va pas
Sylvie Vartan
Ne t'en va pas
Ne t'en va pas
Last played on
Sois Pas Cruel
Sylvie Vartan
Sois Pas Cruel
Sois Pas Cruel
Last played on
Irresistiblement
Sylvie Vartan
Irresistiblement
Irresistiblement
Last played on
Quel effet ca m'a fait
Sylvie Vartan
Quel effet ca m'a fait
Quel effet ca m'a fait
Last played on
L Oiseau
Sylvie Vartan
L Oiseau
L Oiseau
Last played on
