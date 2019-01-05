Bob B. Soxx and The Blue Jeans
Bob B. Soxx and The Blue Jeans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff81d878-cc98-44d4-a823-1d7c590cf1d8
Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob B. Soxx & the Blue Jeans was an early 1960s vocal group produced by Phil Spector, and was initially conceived as a vehicle for the lead vocals of Bobby Sheen, who took the stage name Bob B. Soxx. The Blue Jeans were backing vocalists Darlene Love and Fanita James, both of whom were also members of the girl group the Blossoms.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
Bob B. Soxx and The Blue Jeans
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
Last played on
The Bells Of St Mary
Bob B. Soxx and The Blue Jeans
The Bells Of St Mary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bells Of St Mary
Last played on
Here Comes Santa Claus
Bob B. Soxx and The Blue Jeans
Here Comes Santa Claus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here Comes Santa Claus
Last played on
Not Too Young To Get Married
Bob B. Soxx and The Blue Jeans
Not Too Young To Get Married
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Too Young To Get Married
Last played on
Why Do Lovers Break Each Others Hearts
Bob B. Soxx and The Blue Jeans
Why Do Lovers Break Each Others Hearts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Do Lovers Break Each Others Hearts
Last played on
Dr Kaplan's Office
Bob B. Soxx and The Blue Jeans
Dr Kaplan's Office
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dr Kaplan's Office
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist