Help YourselfFormed 1970
Help Yourself
1970
Help Yourself Biography (Wikipedia)
Help Yourself, known to their fans as "The Helps", were an English rock band of the early 1970s whose style developed from "American-flavoured country-rock ... to acid-drenched psych.".
Old Man
Old Man
Last played on
Johnny B Goode (Radio 1 Session, 21 Mar 1972)
The All Electric Fur Trapper
The All Electric Fur Trapper
Last played on
Half Breed (Radio 1 Session, 21 Mar 1972)
Johnny B.Goode
Johnny B.Goode
Last played on
Running Down Deep
Running Down Deep
Last played on
Running Down Deep Intro
Running Down Deep Intro
Last played on
