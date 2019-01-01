SchandmaulFormed 1998
Schandmaul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff7f80cd-05c2-4068-a00e-fbfbd453d049
Schandmaul Biography (Wikipedia)
Schandmaul is a German medieval folk rock band from the Munich area.
As well as using modern instruments such as the bass and electric guitar, the band also utilizes instruments typically used in Medieval folk songs such as the bagpipes, hurdy-gurdy or shawm, to produce their trademark folk rock sound. Schandmaul was nominated two times for the Echo Music Prize and has so far had five albums in the top ten German album charts and three top-ten albums in Austria.
The name 'Schandmaul' translates roughly to 'evil tongue' and refers to their mascot of a grinning skeletal jester.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Schandmaul Tracks
Sort by
Schandmaul Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist