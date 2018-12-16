Nikki BlonskyBorn 9 November 1988
Nikki Blonsky
1988-11-09
Nikki Blonsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicole Margaret "Nikki" Blonsky (born November 9, 1988) is an American actress, singer, and dancer. She is best known for her role as Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 film Hairspray and as Maggie Baker in the 2008 film Queen Sized. She is also known for her starring role in the ABC Family original series Huge.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nikki Blonsky Tracks
Welcome To The 60's
Nikki Blonsky
Welcome To The 60's
Welcome To The 60's
Good Morning Baltimore
Nikki Blonsky
Good Morning Baltimore
Good Morning Baltimore
You Can't Stop The Beat
You Can't Stop The Beat
Welcome To The 60s
Nikki Blonsky
Welcome To The 60s
Welcome To The 60s
You Can't Stop The Beat
I Can Hear The Bells
Nikki Blonsky
I Can Hear The Bells
I Can Hear The Bells
You Can't Stop The Beat (Hairspray)
Nikki Blonsky
You Can't Stop The Beat (Hairspray)
You Can't Stop The Beat (Hairspray)
You Can't Stop The Beat
Nikki Blonsky
You Can't Stop The Beat
You Can't Stop The Beat
Without Love
Zac Efron
Without Love
Without Love
Come So Far (Got So Far To Go)
Queen Latifah
Come So Far (Got So Far To Go)
Come So Far (Got So Far To Go)
Welcome To The Sixties
Nikki Blonsky
Welcome To The Sixties
Welcome To The Sixties
Come So Far (Got So Far To Go) (feat. Zac Efron & Nikki Blonsky)
Queen Latifah
Come So Far (Got So Far To Go) (feat. Zac Efron & Nikki Blonsky)
Come So Far (Got So Far To Go) (feat. Zac Efron & Nikki Blonsky)
You Can't Stop The Beat
Hairspray
You Can't Stop The Beat
You Can't Stop The Beat
