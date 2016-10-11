Denez PrigentBorn 17 February 1966
Denez Prigent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1966-02-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff7592f0-2c7f-4df6-a178-56aa5c5cf966
Denez Prigent Biography (Wikipedia)
Denez Prigent (born 17 February 1966 in Santec, Finistère) is a Breton folk singer-songwriter of the gwerz and kan ha diskan styles of Breton music. From his debut at the age of 16, he was known for singing traditional songs a cappella, and has moved on to singing his own songs with techno music accompaniments. He has performed in France as well as internationally and has recorded seven studio and two live albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Denez Prigent Tracks
Sort by
Gortoz a Ran
Denez Prigent
Gortoz a Ran
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gortoz a Ran
Last played on
Denez Prigent Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist