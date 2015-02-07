Big Wreck is a Canadian-American rock band formed by Ian Thornley in Boston, Massachusetts in 1994. They disbanded in 2002 and Ian Thornley pursued a solo career with his own band Thornley. In 2010, Ian Thornley and Brian Doherty reunited for a cross-Canada tour, playing both Big Wreck and Thornley songs. In 2012, under the name Big Wreck, the band released their third studio album, Albatross. The band has since released the albums Ghosts in 2014 and Grace Street in 2017.