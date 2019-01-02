Crookers is the musical project of Italian DJ and producer, Francesco "Phra" Barbaglia.

Crookers was originally a duo consisting of Phra and fellow producer Bot, who worked together from 2003 to 2012. When the two artists met, both were trying to branch out of their genre and explore dance music. Their first collaboration worked. Phra said, "It felt natural to team up, seeing that we had the same musical tastes... which isn't that easy here in Milan."

On October 19, 2012, it was announced that Bot had left the group to pursue a new direction and that Phra would carry on the Crookers name as a solo project.

Since then, Phra has produced the song "Ghetto Guetta" under the Crookers allias; the song was published on Phra's own label Ciao Recs under licence to the Be Yourself Catalog as well as OWSLA. Phra has released singles from his forthcoming[citation needed] 'Sixteen Chapel' album. 'Heavy' followed 'Ghetto Guetta' as the 2nd single off the album. There were remixes from Hybrid Theory, Donovans and Sharkslayer & First Gift. Following that, Crookers then released Able To Maximize via Ciao Recs with remixes from Chuckie, franskild, Mao Ra Sun, Digi and Suck Fake. Phra then released 'Get Excited ft STS' for free via his social media. During this time, Phra asked the group Plastic Horse to put their spin on the music videos for Able To Maximize and Picture This.