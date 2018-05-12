Alfred GarcíaSpanish singer. Born 14 March 1997
Alfred García
1997-03-14
Alfred García Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred García Castillo (born 14 March 1997) is a Spanish singer. He gained national recognition when he took part in series nine of the reality television talent competition Operación Triunfo, where he finished in fourth place, and also represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, alongside Amaia Romero, with the song "Tu canción", finishing in twenty-third place.
Alfred García Performances & Interviews
Alfred García Tracks
Tu Canción
Amaia Romero
Tu Canción
Tu Canción
