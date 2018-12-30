Richard O’BrienBorn 25 March 1942
Richard O’Brien Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard O'Brien (born Richard Smith; 25 March 1942) is an English-New Zealand actor, writer, musician, television presenter, voice artist and theatre performer. After a long and successful career based in the United Kingdom, he gained dual citizenship with New Zealand in 2011, where he resided in Tauranga.
O'Brien wrote the musical stage show The Rocky Horror Show, which has remained in almost continuous production. He also co-wrote the screenplay of the film adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show released in 1975, appearing in the film as Riff Raff. O'Brien also appeared in the hugely popular ITV series Robin of Sherwood in 1984-1986, as Gulnar, alongside Jason Connery. He presented the television show The Crystal Maze for Channel 4 from 1990 to 1993 and is the voice of Lawrence Fletcher, the title characters' father in Phineas and Ferb.
Richard O’Brien Tracks
The Time Warp
The Time Warp
Time Warp
The Time Warp
The Time Warp
Science Fiction Double Feature
Let's Do The Timewarp
The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Time Warp
Timewarp
Time Wrap
Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me
Sweet Transvestite
Kiddy-Widdy-Winkies
Denton, USA
Lullaby
Me Me Me
Breaking Out
Richard O’Brien Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
What's Imelda May's dream Andrew Lloyd Webber role?
Why did Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice NOT become the new Rodgers and Hammerstein?
Andrew Lloyd Webber: “You can’t listen to music if you can’t look at it”
Andrew Lloyd Webber in Conversation with Michael Ball
Andrew Lloyd Webber “Honestly… It’ll never be number 1 on any movie studio’s slate..."
Andrew Loyd Webber on Elvis "I wrote his last song"
Lloyd: Requiem - Preview Clip
Andrew Lloyd Webber talks with Elaine Paige