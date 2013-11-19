Close Your Eyes
Close Your Eyes Biography (Wikipedia)
Close Your Eyes was an American Christian hardcore band from Abilene, Texas.
Signed to Victory Records, the group released its debut album in 2010, We Will Overcome, and a second album Empty Hands and Heavy Hearts in October 2011. The third album, Line in the Sand was released on October 29, 2013. The video for the first track from it, "The End", was released on YouTube on October 8, 2013.
The music video for their first music single, "Song for the Broken", became a viral internet video and gathered over two million views in a short time.
