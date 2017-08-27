Neil Nitin MukeshBorn 15 January 1982
Neil Nitin Mukesh Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Nitin Mathur (born 15 January 1982) better known as Neil Nitin Mukesh is an Indian actor, who appears in Hindi-language films. He is the son, and grandson of singers Nitin Mukesh and Mukesh, respectively. After brief roles as a child in Vijay (1988) and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii (1989), Neil decided to venture into acting after graduating from HR College with a bachelor's degree in commerce.
Neil made his debut in Sriram Raghavan's 2007 critically acclaimed thriller Johnny Gaddaar, which earned him a Filmfare Best Male Debut Award nomination. He subsequently earned critical acclaim for his performance in New York (2009) and Jail (2009); the former earned him a nomination for the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award. The actor was later noted for his performance in Lafangey Parindey (2010), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011) and David (2013). He debuted in Tamil cinema as the main antagonist in Kaththi (2014), for which he learned Tamil from scratch.
