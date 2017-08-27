Neil Nitin Mathur (born 15 January 1982) better known as Neil Nitin Mukesh is an Indian actor, who appears in Hindi-language films. He is the son, and grandson of singers Nitin Mukesh and Mukesh, respectively. After brief roles as a child in Vijay (1988) and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii (1989), Neil decided to venture into acting after graduating from HR College with a bachelor's degree in commerce.

Neil made his debut in Sriram Raghavan's 2007 critically acclaimed thriller Johnny Gaddaar, which earned him a Filmfare Best Male Debut Award nomination. He subsequently earned critical acclaim for his performance in New York (2009) and Jail (2009); the former earned him a nomination for the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award. The actor was later noted for his performance in Lafangey Parindey (2010), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011) and David (2013). He debuted in Tamil cinema as the main antagonist in Kaththi (2014), for which he learned Tamil from scratch.