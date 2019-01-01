Miu SakamotoBorn 1 May 1980
Miu Sakamoto (坂本 美雨 Sakamoto Miu, born May 1, 1980) is a Japanese pop singer. She is the daughter of musicians Ryuichi Sakamoto and Akiko Yano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
