Johnny Marr Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Marr (born John Martin Maher; 31 October 1963) is an English musician, songwriter and singer, best known as the guitarist and – with Morrissey – co-songwriter of the Smiths, who were active from 1982 to 1987.
Born in Ardwick, Manchester, to Irish parents, Marr formed his first band at the age of 13. He was part of several bands along with Andy Rourke before forming the Smiths with Morrissey in 1982. The Smiths attained great success and were critically acclaimed, with Marr's jangle pop guitar style becoming distinctive of the band's sound, but separated in 1987 due to personal differences between Marr and Morrissey. Since then, Marr has been a member of the Pretenders, The The, Electronic, Modest Mouse and the Cribs, and has become a prolific session musician, working with names such as Talking Heads and Hans Zimmer. He released his first solo album, titled The Messenger, in 2013, followed by his second, Playland, in 2014. His autobiography, Set the Boy Free, was published in 2016. His third solo album, Call the Comet, was released on 15 June 2018.
- 6 Questions for... Johnny Marrhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fbbtb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fbbtb.jpg2018-07-21T08:30:00.000ZTune in as we hear about Marr's views on everything happiness to homelessness to life after death...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06fb9s5
- Johnny Marr believes in life after death and here's whyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fbbvy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fbbvy.jpg2018-07-21T08:00:00.000ZWhat happens after we die? Legendary singer, songwriter and guitarist Johnny Marr has a theory...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06fb9mq
- Johnny Marr: Are you happy?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fbc14.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fbc14.jpg2018-07-21T05:26:00.000ZJohnny Marr ponders whether he is content in life, and what it really means to be "happy".https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06fb9kj
- Johnny Marr and Lauren Laverne in Conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p069yz9m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p069yz9m.jpg2018-06-13T13:29:00.000ZJohnny and Lauren catch up in BBC 6 Music's Live Room.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069yxy5
- Record Store Day Special: Johnny Marr previews Call The Comethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0654c97.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0654c97.jpg2018-04-23T10:18:00.000ZGuitar legend Johnny Marr tells Dermot all about his new album Call The Comet.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06548s3
- "That's Johnny Marr that is"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cc7ft.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cc7ft.jpg2018-03-29T13:04:00.000ZMike Joyce tells what happened when Johnny Marr joined the Last Shadow Puppets on stagehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p062pxrt
- ‘I figured it’s time for indie justice’ – Johnny Marr on attempting to steal The Queen Is Dead master tapeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fm17b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fm17b.jpg2016-11-07T13:00:00.000ZJohnny Marr looks back at the dispute around the release of The Queen Is Dead.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fm17l
- 'I was a good judge of character' Johnny Marr on the close relationships during the early days of The Smithshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dy7wr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dy7wr.jpg2016-11-02T11:02:00.000ZJohnny Marr chats to Simon Mayo about his autobiography 'Set The Boy Free'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dy2r2
- Silvery Prize 2016 - The The 'Infected'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048q5xv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048q5xv.jpg2016-09-22T18:27:00.000ZWe awarded our very own Silvery Prize to The The's Matt Johnson for their album 'Infected', only to find he was hanging out with Silvery rival, Johnny Marr!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048q61h
- Johnny Marr joins Stuart and Markhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wkvxb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wkvxb.jpg2015-07-08T09:41:00.000ZSinger-songwriter guitar legend, Johnny Marr joins Stuart Maconie and Mark Radcliffe on 6 Music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02wkvyk
- Johnny Marr joins Sara Coxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02c168g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02c168g.jpg2014-11-16T10:32:00.000ZJohnny Marr, songwriter and guitarist of the Smiths and Electronic, joins Sara Cox on Radio 2.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02c1691
- Professor Brian Cox chats with Sarahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027wbvk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027wbvk.jpg2014-10-03T16:38:00.000ZSara Cox sits in for Chris Evans and is joined by Professor Brian Cox and Johnny Marr.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p027wgq2
- The Smiths: How Soon Is Now?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025fzs3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025fzs3.jpg2014-08-25T15:00:00.000ZJohnny Marr recollects how he created the iconic riff to How Soon Is Now?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p025fzsf
- Johnny Marr: Key Of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0187plb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0187plb.jpg2013-04-26T11:42:00.000ZJohnny Marr in a thought provoking conversation including an special unbroadcast section.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0187ps9
- Johnny Marr - Tracks Of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015ryps.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015ryps.jpg2013-03-01T13:42:00.000ZJohnny Marr picks his Tracks Of My Years for Ken Bruce.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015ryqn
