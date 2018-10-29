Štěpán RakBorn 1945
1945
Štěpán Rak (born 8 August 1945) is a Rusyn, Ukraine-born Czech classical guitarist and composer. He is well known for the technical innovations that he uses in his compositions.
Romanza for guitar [aka Romance d'amour & "Jeux Interdits"]
Trad.
Spanish Suite "To Federico Garcia Lorca": i. Memento; iii. Jota
Štěpán Rak
