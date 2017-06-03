EskaGringo Records' band. Formed 1994
Eska
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff60fec9-081b-4cfa-9b9b-3be9dfde4b3e
Eska Tracks
Sort by
The Time Delay Of Light (feat. Eska)
Andrew McCormack
The Time Delay Of Light (feat. Eska)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Time Delay Of Light (feat. Eska)
Last played on
Looking For The Rain
UNKLE
Looking For The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053s59g.jpglink
Looking For The Rain
Last played on
God Only Knows
Brian Wilson & Tony Asher, Jamie Cullum, Eska, The Roundhouse Choir, Heritage Orchestra & Jules Buckley
God Only Knows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kjt.jpglink
God Only Knows
Composer
Last played on
Good Morning Heartache
Irene Higginbotham & Ervin Drake Dan Fisher, Eska, Jamie Cullum, Heritage Orchestra & Jules Buckley
Good Morning Heartache
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kjt.jpglink
Good Morning Heartache
Composer
Last played on
Shade Of Blue
Eska
Shade Of Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shade Of Blue
Last played on
So Long Eddy Intro
Eska
So Long Eddy Intro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Long Eddy Intro
Last played on
Heroes & Villians
Eska
Heroes & Villians
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heroes & Villians
Last played on
God Only Knows (arr. Tom Richards)
Brian Wilson
God Only Knows (arr. Tom Richards)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l8mlp.jpglink
God Only Knows (arr. Tom Richards)
Last played on
Good Morning Heartache (arr. Tom Richards)
Irene Higginbotham
Good Morning Heartache (arr. Tom Richards)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kjt.jpglink
Good Morning Heartache (arr. Tom Richards)
Last played on
Many People of the Songbird
Eska
Many People of the Songbird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Many People of the Songbird
Performer
Last played on
Many People Of The Songbird
Eska
Many People Of The Songbird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Many People Of The Songbird
Last played on
Satisfaction (R2 Session, 15 October 2015)
Eska
Satisfaction (R2 Session, 15 October 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Of Ages (R2 Session, 15 October 2015)
Eska
Rock Of Ages (R2 Session, 15 October 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shades Of Blue (R2 Session, 15 October 2015)
Eska
Shades Of Blue (R2 Session, 15 October 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All the way down
Eska
All the way down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All the way down
Red Guitar
Eska
Red Guitar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Guitar
Many People of the Songbird
Eska
Many People of the Songbird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Many People of the Songbird
Satisfaction
Mick Jagger
Satisfaction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxj.jpglink
Satisfaction
Last played on
Magic Woman
Jesse Hackett
Magic Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magic Woman
Last played on
Gate Keeper
Eska
Gate Keeper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gate Keeper
Last played on
Rock of Ages
ESKA
Rock of Ages
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mml3j.jpglink
Rock of Ages
Last played on
What's Your Fashion
Tony Allen
What's Your Fashion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlrj.jpglink
What's Your Fashion
Last played on
Child of Troubled Times
Quite Sane
Child of Troubled Times
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Child of Troubled Times
Last played on
I Loves You Porgy (Radio 2 at Cheltenham Jazz Festival)
Eska
I Loves You Porgy (Radio 2 at Cheltenham Jazz Festival)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Loves You Porgy
Eska
I Loves You Porgy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Loves You Porgy
Last played on
Shades Of Blue
ESKA
Shades Of Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m81l3.jpglink
Shades Of Blue
Last played on
So Long Eddie
Eska
So Long Eddie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Long Eddie
Performer
Last played on
To Be Remembered (Live In Session)
Eska
To Be Remembered (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Be Remembered (Live In Session)
Last played on
She's In The Flowers (Live In Session)
Eska
She's In The Flowers (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's In The Flowers (Live In Session)
Last played on
Struts
Eska
Struts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Struts
Performer
Last played on
Eska Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Moses Sumney on the influence of Mark Rothko
-
The BBC Singers perform 'Love Like a Lion' by Laura Mvula at the BBC Proms (excerpt)
-
The London Contemporary Voices Choir cover 'Green Garden'
-
The London Contemporary Voices Choir in session
-
The London Contemporary Voices Choir cover 'Laura'
-
Laura Mvula's "Sing to the Moon" as you haven't heard it before
-
Do we still need gender specific awards?
-
Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016
-
David Bowie Prom in 3 minutes
-
Laura Mvula - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Back to artist