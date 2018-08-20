Otis SpannBorn 21 March 1930. Died 24 April 1970
Otis Spann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1930-03-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff609eb0-5425-4963-9e55-85d729f4648e
Otis Spann Biography (Wikipedia)
Otis Spann (March 21, 1924 or 1930 – April 24, 1970) was an American blues musician, whom many consider to be the leading postwar Chicago blues pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Otis Spann Tracks
Sort by
Walkin' Thru the Park (Reprise)
Muddy Waters
Walkin' Thru the Park (Reprise)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzx.jpglink
Walkin' Thru the Park (Reprise)
Last played on
Beat-Up Team
Otis Spann
Beat-Up Team
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beat-Up Team
Last played on
The Hard Way
Otis Spann
The Hard Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hard Way
Last played on
Blues for Martin Luther King
Otis Spann
Blues for Martin Luther King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues for Martin Luther King
Last played on
Moon Blues
Otis Spann
Moon Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moon Blues
Last played on
Bad Condition
Otis Spann
Bad Condition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Condition
Last played on
Can't Do Me No Good
Otis Spann
Can't Do Me No Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Do Me No Good
Last played on
Can't Stand Your Evil Ways (Take 2)
Otis Spann
Can't Stand Your Evil Ways (Take 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Stand Your Evil Ways (Take 2)
Last played on
Talkin' The Blues (Take 1)
Otis Spann
Talkin' The Blues (Take 1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talkin' The Blues (Take 1)
Last played on
My Love Depends On You
Otis Spann
My Love Depends On You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5r.jpglink
My Love Depends On You
Last played on
Country Boy
Otis Spann
Country Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Boy
Last played on
Talkin' The Blues
Otis Spann
Talkin' The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talkin' The Blues
Last played on
Worried Life Blues
Otis Spann
Worried Life Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Worried Life Blues
Last played on
Im a Dues Payin Man
Otis Spann
Im a Dues Payin Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im a Dues Payin Man
Last played on
Five Spot
Otis Spann
Five Spot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Five Spot
Last played on
Baby Child (Take 3)
Otis Spann
Baby Child (Take 3)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Child (Take 3)
Last played on
Otis In The Dark
Otis Spann
Otis In The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Otis In The Dark
Last played on
Pretty Girls Everywhere
Otis Spann
Pretty Girls Everywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pretty Girls Everywhere
Last played on
I'd Rather Be The Devil
Otis Spann
I'd Rather Be The Devil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'd Rather Be The Devil
Last played on
I Got Rambling On My Mind
Otis Spann
I Got Rambling On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got Rambling On My Mind
Last played on
Great Northern Stomp
Otis Spann
Great Northern Stomp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Northern Stomp
Last played on
Temperature Is Rising (100.2ºF)
Otis Spann
Temperature Is Rising (100.2ºF)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Otis Spann Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist