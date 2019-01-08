The Railway ChildrenUK band from Manchester
The Railway Children
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05yx2xd.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff59a833-6f7e-48c6-9048-3097943c81d0
The Railway Children Biography (Wikipedia)
The Railway Children are a British alternative rock band, formed in Wigan in 1984, by Gary Newby (songwriter/vocals/guitar/keyboards), Brian Bateman (rhythm/guitar), Guy Keegan (drums), and Stephen Hull (bass).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Railway Children Tracks
Sort by
Brighter
The Railway Children
Brighter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
Brighter
Last played on
A Pleasure
The Railway Children
A Pleasure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
A Pleasure
Last played on
Over And Over (Radio 1 Session, 20 Apr 1988)
The Railway Children
Over And Over (Radio 1 Session, 20 Apr 1988)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
Hours Go By (Radio 1 Session, 20 Apr 1988)
The Railway Children
Hours Go By (Radio 1 Session, 20 Apr 1988)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
Hours Go By (Radio 1 Session, 20 Apr 1988)
Last played on
History Burns
The Railway Children
History Burns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
History Burns
Last played on
Every Beat Of The Heart
The Railway Children
Every Beat Of The Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
Every Beat Of The Heart
Last played on
After The Rain (Radio 1 Session, 20 Apr 1988)
The Railway Children
After The Rain (Radio 1 Session, 20 Apr 1988)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
Every Beat Of The Heart
The Railway Children
Every Beat Of The Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
Every Beat Of The Heart
Last played on
Merciless (Radio 1 Session, 6 May 1987)
The Railway Children
Merciless (Radio 1 Session, 6 May 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
Merciless (Radio 1 Session, 6 May 1987)
Last played on
Monica's Light (Radio 1 Session, 6 May 1987)
The Railway Children
Monica's Light (Radio 1 Session, 6 May 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
Over And Over
The Railway Children
Over And Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
Over And Over
Last played on
A Gentle Sound
The Railway Children
A Gentle Sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
A Gentle Sound
Last played on
Darkness And Colour
The Railway Children
Darkness And Colour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
Darkness And Colour
Last played on
Somewhere South (Radio 1 Session, 20 Apr 1988)
The Railway Children
Somewhere South (Radio 1 Session, 20 Apr 1988)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
Music Stop
The Railway Children
Music Stop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx2y6.jpglink
Music Stop
Last played on
The Railway Children Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist