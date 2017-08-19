Stick McGheeBorn 23 March 1917. Died 15 August 1961
Stick McGhee
1917-03-23
Stick McGhee Biography (Wikipedia)
Granville Henry "Sticks" McGhee (March 23, 1918 – August 15, 1961) was an African-American jump blues guitarist, singer and songwriter, best known for his blues song "Drinkin' Wine, Spo-Dee-O-Dee", which he wrote with J. Mayo Williams
