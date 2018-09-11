David Jaycock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04fglkk.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff551f9d-fb28-41c7-b961-6d6e84e71ff1
David Jaycock Performances & Interviews
David Jaycock Tracks
Sort by
Light Is There If You Like
David Jaycock
Light Is There If You Like
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fglkk.jpglink
Light Is There If You Like
Last played on
The Honey And The Seaweed (Sessions)
Marry Waterson
The Honey And The Seaweed (Sessions)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
The Honey And The Seaweed (Sessions)
Last played on
Prelude No.4
David Jaycock
Prelude No.4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fglkk.jpglink
Prelude No.4
Last played on
Brighton With Flying Saucer Inc.
David Jaycock
Brighton With Flying Saucer Inc.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fglkk.jpglink
Brighton With Flying Saucer Inc.
Last played on
Browsing (Non Fiction)
David Jaycock
Browsing (Non Fiction)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fglkk.jpglink
Browsing (Non Fiction)
Last played on
New Love Song
Marry Waterson
New Love Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
New Love Song
Last played on
The Vain Jackdaw
Marry Waterson
The Vain Jackdaw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
The Vain Jackdaw
Last played on
Forgive Me
Marry Waterson & David A Jaycock
Forgive Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forgive Me
Performer
Last played on
Death Had Quicker Wings Than Love
Marry Waterson
Death Had Quicker Wings Than Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Death Had Quicker Wings Than Love
Last played on
Three of them
Marry Waterson
Three of them
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Three of them
Last played on
The Vain Jackdaw
Marry Waterson
The Vain Jackdaw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05l21fk.jpglink
The Vain Jackdaw
Last played on
Sing Me into Your Tune
Marry Waterson
Sing Me into Your Tune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Sing Me into Your Tune
Last played on
Smallways And Slowly
David Jaycock
Smallways And Slowly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fglkk.jpglink
Smallways And Slowly
Performer
Last played on
Small Ways And Slowly
Marry Waterson & David A. Jaycock
Small Ways And Slowly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Ways And Slowly
Performer
Last played on
Death Had Quieter Wings Than Love (6 Music - Marc Riley Session 30/08/2017)
Marry Waterson
Death Had Quieter Wings Than Love (6 Music - Marc Riley Session 30/08/2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Death Had Quieter Wings Than Love (6 Music - Marc Riley Session 30/08/2017)
Last played on
Small Ways And Slowly
Marry Waterson
Small Ways And Slowly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Small Ways And Slowly
Last played on
Honey and The Seaweed (6 Music session 160616)
Marry Waterson
Honey and The Seaweed (6 Music session 160616)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Honey and The Seaweed (6 Music session 160616)
Last played on
Brighter Thinking (6 Music session 160616)
Marry Waterson
Brighter Thinking (6 Music session 160616)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Brighter Thinking (6 Music session 160616)
Last played on
Ghosts and Gold
David Jaycock
Ghosts and Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fglkk.jpglink
Ghosts and Gold
Last played on
Circa 73
Marry Waterson
Circa 73
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Circa 73
Last played on
Dancing
David Jaycock
Dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fglkk.jpglink
Dancing
Last played on
Caught on Cocktails
Marry Waterson
Caught on Cocktails
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Caught on Cocktails
Last played on
The Honey and The Seaweed
Marry Waterson & David A. Jaycock
The Honey and The Seaweed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Honey and The Seaweed
Performer
Last played on
Digging for Diamonds
Marry Waterson
Digging for Diamonds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Digging for Diamonds
Last played on
Two Wolves (Live)
Marry Waterson
Two Wolves (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Two Wolves (Live)
Last played on
Sing Me Into Your Tune (Live)
Marry Waterson
Sing Me Into Your Tune (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Sing Me Into Your Tune (Live)
Last played on
Hoping to be Saved
Marry Waterson
Hoping to be Saved
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Hoping to be Saved
Last played on
David Jaycock Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist