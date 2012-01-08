BrascoFrench MC
Brasco
Brasco Biography (Wikipedia)
Brasco is a French rapper, originally from Guadeloupe. He is signed to the label O-VNEE Music. Brasco's agency is called VMC (Major Company).
Peas (feat Mercston)
Brasco
Peas (feat Mercston)
Peas (feat Mercston)
Move On To Live On
Brasco
Move On To Live On
From The Outside (Feat. Rapid)
Lee Brasco
From The Outside (Feat. Rapid)
From The Outside (Feat. Rapid)
Getting my cake (Feat. Nasty Jack)
Brasco
Getting my cake (Feat. Nasty Jack)
Getting my cake (Feat. Nasty Jack)
