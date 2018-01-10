B. FleischmannBorn 1975
B. Fleischmann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff50e0a8-2772-4599-8abd-18ee6bc80197
B. Fleischmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernhard Fleischmann Born 1975 in Vienna is an Austrian musician, usually known as B. Fleischmann.
Fleischmann started his musical life as a drummer, although he is better known for electronic music. He has released several albums on Morr Music and other labels.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
B. Fleischmann Tracks
Sort by
Composure
B. Fleischmann
Composure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Composure
Last played on
B. Fleischmann Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist