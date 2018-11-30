John Stephen Sudduth (born December 17, 1984), better known by his stage name Mikky Ekko, is an American recording artist and record producer from Nashville, signed to Interscope Records. He is best known for being featured on Rihanna's 2013 single "Stay", which charted in multiple countries, becoming Ekko's first-charting material. Ekko released Time, his debut studio album, in January 2015 through RCA Records. Fame, his second album, will be released in November 2018 on Interscope Records.