Mikky EkkoBorn 17 December 1984
Mikky Ekko
Mikky Ekko Biography (Wikipedia)
John Stephen Sudduth (born December 17, 1984), better known by his stage name Mikky Ekko, is an American recording artist and record producer from Nashville, signed to Interscope Records. He is best known for being featured on Rihanna's 2013 single "Stay", which charted in multiple countries, becoming Ekko's first-charting material. Ekko released Time, his debut studio album, in January 2015 through RCA Records. Fame, his second album, will be released in November 2018 on Interscope Records.
Mikky Ekko Tracks
Stay
Rihanna
Stay
Stay
Stay x All I Can Do (feat. Mikky Ekko & Silver)
Rihanna
Stay x All I Can Do (feat. Mikky Ekko & Silver)
Stay x All I Can Do (feat. Mikky Ekko & Silver)
Featured Artist
Time
Mikky Ekko
Time
Time
Who Are You Really?
Mikky Ekko
Who Are You Really?
Who Are You Really?
Impaired Vision (feat. Tink)
Gorgon City
Impaired Vision (feat. Tink)
Impaired Vision (feat. Tink)
Watch Me Rise
Mikky Ekko
Watch Me Rise
Watch Me Rise
Subtle (feat. Mikky Ekko)
Active Child
Subtle (feat. Mikky Ekko)
Subtle (feat. Mikky Ekko)
Stay (feat. Mikky Ekko)
Rihanna
Stay (feat. Mikky Ekko)
Stay (feat. Mikky Ekko)
Don't Let Go
Mikky Ekko
Don't Let Go
Don't Let Go
Stay (Branchez Bootleg)
Rihanna
Stay (Branchez Bootleg)
Stay (Branchez Bootleg)
Smile
Mikky Ekko
Smile
Smile
Stranger (feat. Mikky Ekko)
Chris Malinchak
Stranger (feat. Mikky Ekko)
Stranger (feat. Mikky Ekko)
Playlists featuring Mikky Ekko
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Mikky Ekko
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-01-04T09:48:08
4
Jan
2013
Live Lounge: Mikky Ekko
BBC Broadcasting House
