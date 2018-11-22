Taverner Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff4829d4-ea7f-413e-9674-6c5fad12d6be
Taverner Choir Tracks
Sort by
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328 (Hail, bright Cecilia)
Henry Purcell
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328 (Hail, bright Cecilia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328 (Hail, bright Cecilia)
Last played on
Fairy Queen (Masque of the Seasons - conclusion)
Henry Purcell
Fairy Queen (Masque of the Seasons - conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Fairy Queen (Masque of the Seasons - conclusion)
Last played on
Gloria (Western Wynde)
John Taverner
Gloria (Western Wynde)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59d.jpglink
Gloria (Western Wynde)
Last played on
Western Wynde Mass For 4 Voices (Gloria)
John Taverner
Western Wynde Mass For 4 Voices (Gloria)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59d.jpglink
Western Wynde Mass For 4 Voices (Gloria)
Last played on
If Love Now Reynyd
King Henry VIII of England
If Love Now Reynyd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8q03.jpglink
If Love Now Reynyd
Last played on
Sanctus (Western Wynde Mass)
John Taverner
Sanctus (Western Wynde Mass)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59d.jpglink
Sanctus (Western Wynde Mass)
Last played on
Dum transisset sabbatum à 5
John Taverner
Dum transisset sabbatum à 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59d.jpglink
Dum transisset sabbatum à 5
Last played on
Bonduca, or The British heroine - incidental music Z.574
Henry Purcell
Bonduca, or The British heroine - incidental music Z.574
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Bonduca, or The British heroine - incidental music Z.574
Last played on
Funeral Sentences; Man that is born of a woman
Henry Purcell
Funeral Sentences; Man that is born of a woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Funeral Sentences; Man that is born of a woman
Last played on
Come ye sons of art away - birthday song for Queen Mary Z.323
Henry Purcell
Come ye sons of art away - birthday song for Queen Mary Z.323
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Come ye sons of art away - birthday song for Queen Mary Z.323
Last played on
Spem in alium
Thomas Tallis
Spem in alium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb4.jpglink
Spem in alium
Last played on
Western Wind Mass
John Taverner
Western Wind Mass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59d.jpglink
Western Wind Mass
Last played on
Fratres (Voice)
Andrew Parrott
Fratres (Voice)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8q03.jpglink
Fratres (Voice)
Last played on
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
Claudio Monteverdi
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
Last played on
My Lady Carey'S Dompe [c.1525]
Anonymous, Andrew Parrott, Taverner Players & Taverner Choir
My Lady Carey'S Dompe [c.1525]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8q03.jpglink
My Lady Carey'S Dompe [c.1525]
Composer
Last played on
Bonduca: Sing ye Druids
Henry Purcell
Bonduca: Sing ye Druids
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Bonduca: Sing ye Druids
Last played on
Dixit Dominus Meo (Dixit Dominus)
George Frideric Handel
Dixit Dominus Meo (Dixit Dominus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Dixit Dominus Meo (Dixit Dominus)
Last played on
Veni, veni Emmanuel
Anon.
Veni, veni Emmanuel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8q03.jpglink
Veni, veni Emmanuel
Last played on
Vespro della Beata Vergine (1610): Ave Maris Stella
Claudio Monteverdi
Vespro della Beata Vergine (1610): Ave Maris Stella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Vespro della Beata Vergine (1610): Ave Maris Stella
Last played on
In Guilty Night [Saul and the Witch of Endor]
Henry Purcell
In Guilty Night [Saul and the Witch of Endor]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
In Guilty Night [Saul and the Witch of Endor]
Last played on
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 (HWV.232), no.1; Dixit Dominus Domino meo (Chorus)
George Frideric Handel
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 (HWV.232), no.1; Dixit Dominus Domino meo (Chorus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 (HWV.232), no.1; Dixit Dominus Domino meo (Chorus)
Last played on
Dido and Aeneas Act 3 finale
Taverner Choir
Dido and Aeneas Act 3 finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Dido and Aeneas Act 3 finale
Last played on
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328
Henry Purcell
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328
Last played on
Folk songs of the four seasons - cantata for female voices and orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Folk songs of the four seasons - cantata for female voices and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Folk songs of the four seasons - cantata for female voices and orchestra
Last played on
As Dew in Aprille from Ceremony of Carols
Benjamin Britten
As Dew in Aprille from Ceremony of Carols
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8q03.jpglink
As Dew in Aprille from Ceremony of Carols
Last played on
Dido and Aeneas - opera in 3 acts Z.626
Henry Purcell
Dido and Aeneas - opera in 3 acts Z.626
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Dido and Aeneas - opera in 3 acts Z.626
Last played on
Crucifixus à 10
Antonio Lotti
Crucifixus à 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8q03.jpglink
Crucifixus à 10
Last played on
Gloria in excelsis Deo for 7 voices, 2 vns, 4 va da braccio/tbns
Claudio Monteverdi
Gloria in excelsis Deo for 7 voices, 2 vns, 4 va da braccio/tbns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Gloria in excelsis Deo for 7 voices, 2 vns, 4 va da braccio/tbns
Last played on
Vespers: Psalmus IV: Nisi Dominus (feat. Andrew Parrott, Taverner Consort & Taverner Choir)
Claudio Monteverdi
Vespers: Psalmus IV: Nisi Dominus (feat. Andrew Parrott, Taverner Consort & Taverner Choir)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Vespers: Psalmus IV: Nisi Dominus (feat. Andrew Parrott, Taverner Consort & Taverner Choir)
Last played on
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232
George Frideric Handel
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232
Last played on
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Henry Purcell
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Last played on
Magnificat In G Minor Rv.610b
Antonio Vivaldi
Magnificat In G Minor Rv.610b
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Magnificat In G Minor Rv.610b
Last played on
"O che nuovo miracolo" - Una "Stravaganze" dei Medici
Taverner Choir
"O che nuovo miracolo" - Una "Stravaganze" dei Medici
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8q03.jpglink
"O che nuovo miracolo" - Una "Stravaganze" dei Medici
Last played on
Funeral Sentences: Thou knowest, Lord (feat. Andrew Parrott, Taverner Players & Taverner Choir)
Taverner Consort
Funeral Sentences: Thou knowest, Lord (feat. Andrew Parrott, Taverner Players & Taverner Choir)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8q03.jpglink
Funeral Sentences: Thou knowest, Lord (feat. Andrew Parrott, Taverner Players & Taverner Choir)
Last played on
Funeral Sentences: In the midst of life (feat. Andrew Parrott, Taverner Players & Taverner Choir)
Taverner Consort
Funeral Sentences: In the midst of life (feat. Andrew Parrott, Taverner Players & Taverner Choir)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8q03.jpglink
Funeral Sentences: In the midst of life (feat. Andrew Parrott, Taverner Players & Taverner Choir)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebwj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-11T09:27:08
11
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edfj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-22T09:27:08
22
Jul
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epj8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1985-08-03T09:27:08
3
Aug
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 53
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebrj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-09T09:27:08
9
Sep
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edxc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-14T09:27:08
14
Aug
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Taverner Choir Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist